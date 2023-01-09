The Vancouver Police Department says officers and paramedics were shot at with a pellet gun while working near the Carnegie Centre on Jan. 8. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

The Vancouver Police Department says officers and paramedics were shot at with a pellet gun while working near the Carnegie Centre on Jan. 8. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VPD say suspect aimed at them from window of rooming house while they worked below

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics.

The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.

Several first responders and their ambulance were hit and they called for help from VPD. When officers arrived, they too were shot with pellets, according to the department.

VPD’s emergency responses team searched inside the Maple Hotel, a rooming house at 177 East Hastings Street, and arrested a 45-year-old man who they believe to have been the shooter.

VPD says the man was on bail for an unrelated assault and was wanted B.C.-wide for theft. He now faces new charges for assault, possession of a weapon and breaching bail conditions.

READ ALSO: B.C. pastor charged with sexually assaulting children at Metro Vancouver church

READ ALSO: Labour shortage prompts first Lower Mainland school district to hire uncertified teachers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeVancouver

Previous story
B.C. cutting costs for retired nurses to return, internationally-educated ones to start
Next story
Months-long saga of runaway cattle in Quebec comes to an end with weekend capture

Just Posted

Removing an old tree turned into an outdoor learning experience for students with St. Mary’s Independent Catholic School. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Honouring the ‘Grandmother Tree’

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2020. Colby Katzberg file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Community Day set for Jan. 15

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up a 4-1 win against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, Jan 6. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks Twitter
Bucks’ win streak snapped on three-game road trip

t
Summit gets $10-a-day daycare for Cranbrook and Kimberley