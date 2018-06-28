Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Police across the province will begin stepping up their roadside enforcement this Canada Day weekend to crack down on impaired drivers.

Every year in B.C., an average of 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving. On Canada Day, ICBC claims one person is killed and 190 are injured in about 730 crashes across the province.

RELATED: Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

With the nation’s birthday quickly approaching, ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home if their summer fun includes alcohol.

Chief Cons. Neil Dubord, Chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee, warned the trauma and financial costs of a crash or arrest are significant and can last a lifetime.

“Police are out on B.C. roads looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks this summer,” he said in a news release.

According to ICBC, while progress has been made, impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada and in the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C.

If you’re hosting a celebration this summer and plan to serve alcohol, get an ICBC special event permit kit for free at icbc.com.

The kits includes items to encourage designated drivers to stay sober and for guests to find a safe ride home.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets
Next story
B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Just Posted

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

The Longest Day of Play

Local students got the chance to be kids as part of the… Continue reading

BookNotes: Sol Yurick and The Warriors

Mike Selby A grieving father kills off the hospital staff whose complete… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the Week of June 24 – 30: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Super sniffer on the job at Cranbrook hospital

Angus the Spaniel was Canada’s first dog to be certified to sniff out the bacteria C. difficile

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets

A point-in-time count conducted in April found 32 per cent of respondents were younger than 24

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Most Read