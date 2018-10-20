Police on scene of bear attack near Wycliffe regional park

Cranbrook RCMP and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service are on scene of a bear attack near Wycliffe Regional Park.

An injured ATV operator was able to discharge his firearm, which injured the bear before it fled.

Police are advising local residents to avoid the area and take extra precautions.

More to come.

Previous story
More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Just Posted

Police on scene of bear attack near Wycliffe regional park

Cranbrook RCMP and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service are on scene of… Continue reading

RCMP thank public for help locating missing man

RCMP are thanking the public and volunteers for help in locating a… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the week of October 14-20: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kimberley Golf Club members vote to proceed with sale of course

Purcell International Education will be purchasing the 18-hole course

First annual Medieval Faire and Feast this Saturday

On Saturday, October 20, Van Horne Park will be transformed, and transported… Continue reading

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

A Doctrine and a Royal Proclamation: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I expanded what I had written previously… Continue reading

‘Who the hell is Ferdy Belland?’

Local bass player joins nationally renowned rock star’s band

The post-truthiness world

Remember back in the innocent days of pre-2016 when Steven Colbert coined… Continue reading

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Most Read