Police make arrest after thefts from vehicles

RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicle doors before going to bed.

Police are pushing back against things that go bump in the night.

After the sun sets, thieves target unlocked vehicles, which keeps local RCMP members busy, however, a man was arrested early this morning following a tip from an alert member of the public.

Following the arrest, police found many items which had been stolen over the previous few hours.

“We were lucky that a citizen noticed this person and called the police. We were able to recover many items including a passport,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking people to confirm that their vehicles are locked and important items brought inside before retiring for the night.

Almost 100 per cent of the time, items are stolen from unlocked vehicles as thefts of opportunity, which include identification, change, jackets, and whatever can fit inside a backpack.