Police make arrest after thefts from vehicles

RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicle doors before going to bed.

Police are pushing back against things that go bump in the night.

After the sun sets, thieves target unlocked vehicles, which keeps local RCMP members busy, however, a man was arrested early this morning following a tip from an alert member of the public.

Following the arrest, police found many items which had been stolen over the previous few hours.

“We were lucky that a citizen noticed this person and called the police. We were able to recover many items including a passport,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking people to confirm that their vehicles are locked and important items brought inside before retiring for the night.

Almost 100 per cent of the time, items are stolen from unlocked vehicles as thefts of opportunity, which include identification, change, jackets, and whatever can fit inside a backpack.

Previous story
PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase
Next story
Two teenage boys dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey

Just Posted

Police make arrest after thefts from vehicles

RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicle doors before going to bed.

City warns against leaving dogs in vehicles

It only takes a few minutes for a potentially tragic outcome.

Josh Dueck takes his place in B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame… Continue reading

RCMP in East Kootenay to crack down on tinted windows, loud motorcycle pipes

East Kootenay Traffic Services have announced that they will be stepping up… Continue reading

WATCH: Land south of Fernie acquired for conservation

Nature Conservancy of Canada brings 43 hectares near Morrissey Meadows into conservation fold

WATCH: Cranbrook residents protest federal pipeline purchase

Protesters take part in a nation-wide day of action

BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas

SLIDESHOW: High school track and field highlights

The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

B.C. guidelines focus on mother and baby fighting opioid addiction

Recommendations include keeping an addicted mother with her newborn immediately after birth

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest, family hopes for peace to come

Most Read