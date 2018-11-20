St. Michael’s College School principal Gregory Reeves, speaks to reporters at the school in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Toronto police say they have learned of two more incidents at a private all-boys’ school at the centre of an investigation into allegations of assault and sexual assault.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says one of the incidents is being investigated as an assault with a weapon, while the second is considered a threat.

The latest incidents bring to six the number of cases being investigated by police at St. Michael’s College School, a Roman Catholic school that teaches grades 7 to 12.

Police and the school have said two of those incidents involved an alleged sexual assault.

Police laid charges against six students on Monday in connection with one of the alleged sexual assaults that was captured on video.

Five of the teens turned themselves in to police Monday morning, while another one was arrested while on his way to school.

