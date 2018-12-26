Police looking for suspect after two Christmas robberies

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall man, slender, with light brown or reddish hair.

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating two robberies that took place in the early morning hours of December 25 and 26, 2018.

The first incident occurred at the 7-11 store on Cranbrook Street North, and the second incident occurred at the Prestige Hotel.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall man, slender, with light brown or reddish hair. He appeared unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up in the first incident, and a beige camouflage hoodie with a black ball cap in the second.

Police are asking for local businesses to be on the alert for this man and to call if a subject matching this description enters the premises.