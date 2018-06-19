Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

A vessel that sank near Tofino early Friday morning has been located.
Five men were onboard the boat when it sank near Duffin Cove around 3 a.m. Friday. Two men safely reached shore, but the other three are still missing.
Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the BC RCMP said police located the vessel Tuesday afternoon and were working on surfacing it.
She added the search for the three missing men, who are members of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, continues.
“The three males still remain unaccounted for,” she said.
This story will be updated when new information comes in.