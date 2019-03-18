Police investigating hydro meter theft

RCMP warn about the dangers of severe electrical shock, starting a fire

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating the theft of BC Hydro electrical meter from a shed in the Gyro Park area that was discovered Saturday night.

A B.C. Hydro crew had to attend the scene and reconnect power to the shed by installing a new meter. Even though the meter had been stolen, power was still live at the meter base.

BC Hydro wants the public to know that contact with the meter base could have resulted in deadly consequences.

“Had someone reached into the meter base, and been in contact with the jaws that hold the meter in place, they could have suffered a severe shock, or even death,” reads a press release from the RCMP. “Even the act of removing the meter, could have caused arcing in the meter base, which can start a fire.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them.

