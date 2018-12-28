Police investigating break and enter at the Kimberley Civic Centre

Kimberley RCMP is currently investigating a break and enter to the Civic Centre that occurred overnight.

“The suspect was able to gain entry through the side doors. There was damage to the concession and ATM machine but at this time it does not appear anything has been taken,” said Sgt. Chris Newel.

“The Forensic Identification Section attended and gathered evidence, which should aid in supporting charges. Police attended to an intoxicated male in the area last night which police say is likely related.”

Further follow up was conducted and the man has since been arrested. Charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel and the subject will be attending court in February 2019.

“Break and enters are rare in Kimberley and police believe this is an isolated incident likely fueled by alcohol,” Newel said.

