Police investigating after woman dragged, run over by truck in Jimsmith area

A woman sustained severe injuries after being allegedly pushed out a truck, dragged and run over in the Jimsmith area early Thursday morning, according to RCMP.

Police are investigating after being called out to a motor vehicle incident in the 1500 block of Jimsmith Lake Road at 1:22 a.m.

The woman, who was a passenger in a white pick-up truck, was reportedly robbed of her purse and pushed out the vehicle, according to an RCMP release. Police say she became tangled up outside the truck and dragged approximately 240 metres before becoming dislodged and struck by the rear tires, sustaining severe injuries.

Initial investigation determined there were four people in the truck, including the woman.

“We are currently looking to speak with the occupants of the truck or whoever might have more information with regard to this incident,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Cranbrook Detachment is asking anyone who might have information to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).