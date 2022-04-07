Police investigating after truck rollover sends three to hospital

A woman sustained initial life-threatening injuries and two others were taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision on Highway 93/95 on Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police are investigating after responding to the call of a red Dodge pickup truck with three occupants that left the highway and rolled, ejecting one of the passengers, a local woman in her twenties. Taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, her condition has since improved, according to authorities.

Another passenger, a local woman in her fifties, was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the driver, a local man in his thirties, was determined to be impaired, complying with a blood demand after being taken to hospital.

Cranbrook RCMP is conducting the impaired driving investigation, while BC Highway Patrol is investigating the collision aspect of the incident. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however, speed and impairment are believed to be leading contributors, according to police.

The incident occurred on a straight stretch of highway and road and weather conditions were favourable.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the collision or dashcam video of the incident, to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or BCHP Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.