(The Canadian Press)

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

Ottawa police are investigating after someone yelled obscenities at a member of federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna’s staff, video of which was posted to social media.

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling, after asking to see McKenna at her downtown Ottawa constituency office last week.

After being told the office was closed due to COVID-19, the individual yells expletives and insults at the employee about McKenna and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

McKenna says she has been in touch with both the Ottawa Police Service, which is investigating, as well as the RCMP.

This isn’t the first time McKenna has been targeted, as vulgar and sexist graffiti was spray-painted across the front of her campaign office following the 2019 election.

McKenna says such incidents have become increasingly common for politicians, suggesting the growing polarization in the U.S. and on social media are contributing to the problem.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease
Next story
Ministers, top public servant to be grilled by committee on WE affair

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP looking for stolen red pickup truck

The vehicle is a red 1998 Chevy S10 pickup

Crews, aircraft responding to wildfire eight kilometres west of Cranbrook

Crews and air support are responding to a wildfire eight kilometres west… Continue reading

Local shares his story of life and death on the St. Mary’s River

Aric Keane hopes sharing his story will show that even with experience, the river can be dangerous

Search effort resumes for Alberta man presumed drowned near Canal Flats

43-year-old Edmonton man missing after attempting to rescue family dog on Kootenay River on July 30

Health care priorities debated following surprise funding announcement

Surprise provincial funding stirs debate on local health care priorities during regional meeting

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease

‘We are very thankful to everybody,’ Aryan Deol’s father says

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

Lost dog reunited with family 3 months after going missing on remote B.C. trail

‘The poor thing was skin and bones,’ says one of its Vancouver Island rescuers

B.C. marine ecologist wants Canada to sink its teeth into shark protection

Gulf Islands scientist says top predator under shocking threat from human behaviour

Most Read