Police investigating after Good Samaritan’s truck goes missing

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a report of a stolen truck that was lent out by a Good Samaritan but not returned.

A man had lent his truck out to someone who was moving to Lethbridge, and needed to borrow the vehicle for three days.

Three weeks later, the truck has yet to be returned and calls to the man who borrowed the truck by the owner and police have gone unanswered, according to RCMP, which began the investigation on Dec. 14.

The truck has a BC license plate NC3171, and is a black 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck, with possible damage to the rear window.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org