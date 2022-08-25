Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)

Police investigating after cyclist injured in vehicle collision

A cyclist is recuperating at home with non-life threatening injuries after being by a car that didn’t stop to help early Thursday (Aug. 25) morning.

Cranbrook RCMP were called to the scene at the intersection of 4th St. and 7th Ave. at approximately 6:30 a.m., whee a 58-year-old man was being treated by emergency workers.

The man had been travelling northbound on 7th Ave S., when he was hit by a forest-green coloured hatchback that allegedly didn’t stop at the intersection stop sign. The vehicle then continued down 7th Ave without stopping to help the cyclist, according to RCMP.

“A canvass of the area for video was completed but RCMP are still searching for anyone who may have information about the collision,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “If you are the driver of the vehicle, we ask that you come forward to speak with us about the incident.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

