28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis.

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

A woman found dead near Boston Bar Aug. 22 has been identified.

Twenty-eight-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was found on the evening of Aug. 22 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar along Highway 1. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has ruled her death a homicide and are looking for help from the public to further their investigation.

Sakkalis, a Belgian national, was traveling in Canada when she was murdered. Investigators believe she was making her way from Penticton on Aug. 22, heading to Vancouver.

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon

“IHIT would like to speak with anyone that provided Miss Sakkalis a ride between Penticton and Boston Bar on August 22, 2018,” says Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Amelie’s family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers.”

One man was arrested at the scene but was later released from custody.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

