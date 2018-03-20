Police divers and a helicopter search the shores of the Riviere des Prairies on Montreal’s north shore, Monday, March 19, 2018 for missing 10-year old boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou who disappeared one week ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police divers to resume river search for missing Montreal boy

Police divers and a helicopter search the shores of the Riviere des Prairies for missing 10-year old boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Montreal police divers will return to the Rivieres des Prairies today in hopes of finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

The boy hasn’t been seen since March 12 when he left his home in the city’s Ahunstic-Cartierville district to visit a friend’s house.

Police divers made three dives on Monday, but didn’t find any sign of the boy.

Related: Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Sgt. Manuel Couture says the dives are difficult, not just because of the water temperature, but due to ice and snow on the river blocking the sunlight.

Police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood and using horses, the canine unit, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search the area.

The boy’s father has said he believes his son had been abducted and has asked police to restore an Amber Alert that was issued immediately after Ariel had disappeared. Couture said it will be up to investigators to make that determination.

The Canadian Press

