West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Police caught a driver who was a little too intent on testing the limits of a potential car purchase on Sunday afternoon.

According to West Vancouver Police, the driver was clocked going 161 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre zone on Highway 1 near 22 Street.

The driver got handed a excessive speeding ticket and the car is sitting in an impound lot and won’t be available to anyone for seven days.

READ: Ridge RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.