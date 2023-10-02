Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Jim Smith is HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders talks about his journey of becoming HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year while sharing his experiences including two award-winning projects, one project he was brought in later in the process, and one project he was brought in at the beginning.

‘‘Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t think you have to educate yourself. You can, obviously, learn a lot online these days, but talk to the builders, talk to the designer, the architects about any questions you have whatsoever because they’re there to help you out and they love talking about it”, says Smith.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear the story of a $350K setback in one project.

Thanks to podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

Just Posted

Photos by Terri Domin, Calvin Domin and Kaleigh Sandberg
Fernie Half-Marathon sees record turnout

Bucks
Bucks split last two games of road trip

A walk for truth and reconciliation was held in ʔaq̓am at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino — a former residential school — to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, Sept. 30. Trevor Crawley photo.
Hundreds join walk for truth and reconciliation in ʔaq̓am

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure