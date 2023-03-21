Iceberg Homes, maximize living spaces within City limits. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Iceberg Homes, maximize space within city limits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

What is an iceberg home? Unassuming at first glance, iceberg homes are designed and built with the majority of living space underground. Father and son duo, John and Jeff Gunson, share their experiences and process of building homes with multiple underground floors.

‘The concept was created in London. The houses are too small for the value of what these people have paid for them, and you can’t change the facade of a building and you can’t raise the height. So, because of heritage restrictions they dug down into the ground and increased the size of the square footage of the house. In the City of Vancouver there is no reference in the bylaws to how many square feet you can add below grade.’ John Gunson, Euro Canadian Contracting

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee find out that faced with limited land and soaring real estate prices, homeowners are digging deeper for solutions.

‘For the lower half of the house, that’s underground, there is better thermal insulation and a more regulated temperature. It doesn’t see high temperature differentials from hot to cold as the above grade would. Being underground though, heat from equipment generally creates an issue, therefore, you have to implement air conditioning to make the space more livable.’ Jeff Gunson, Euro Canadian Contracting

Thank you to podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating
Next story
Anger grips B.C. courtroom after man found not responsible in 2016 slashing death

Just Posted

A cyclist stops for a break overlooking the hoodoos near St. Mary River (photo courtesy of Town of Cranbrook)
Cranbrook Tourism Master Plan, newly-completed, presents framework for economic growth

Students in Ingrid deKlerk’s grade 4 French Immersion class at T.M. Roberts inspect one of four tables containing artifacts from the 1973 Time Capsule that was opened recently as part of T.M. Roberts Elementary School 60th Anniversary, which opened back in October, 1962.
Students gearing up for EK Heritage Fair

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up three of four points this weekend in BCHL action against the West Kelowna Warriors and the Wenatchee Wild. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Bucks pick up three of four points this weekend

A scene from "Fine Feathers," at the Cranbrook Auditorium, Saturday night, March 25, 1916.
It happened this week in 1916