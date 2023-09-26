PODCAST: Housing Minister Kahlon discusses the Housing Supply Act

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Passionate about housing for British Columbia, Minister Kahlon is joined by Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks, and Co-Founder of Small Housing BC, with HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp to review the Housing Supply Act to better understand how it can help expedite the housing process and work successfully to create more attainable housing and vibrant neighbourhoods for everyone.

“We are now finally getting communities to say, we’re going to do this together. So, very soon in the near future, a project that’s designed in BIM will be able to be submitted and within seconds to be able to be checked against the building code. We will be the first jurisdiction in Canada to do that. We have 15 communities that have signed on to be leaders in that”, said Housing Minister Kahlon.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear a lively podcast discussion, on this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’.

