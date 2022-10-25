Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following the Burden family through their real time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Electrical and plumbing work is completed for permitting

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on Itunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, emotions are waning and the dishes are piling up in the basement. Getting to the rough-in stage and past permitting has taken some muscle and perseverance.

Do the Burdens have what it takes to see this through?

Join host Jennifer-Lee Gunson as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B renovation.

“The home features a new combination boiler/hot water heater,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “Upgrading has been a big highlight with a new efficient, on demand unit. The temperature in basement is more consistent, with less noise, and we are anticipating savings on the gas bill, too.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityTrending Now

Previous story
Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony
Next story
Ombudsman slams military’s treatment of injured reservists, rangers

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left: Corey Bullock, Dan Powell, Samantha Najarro, the Kootenay Livestock Response Unit trailer.
Regional Business Round-Up

The funeral for Lawrence Taylor, World War II veteran, was held at the Cranbrook Veterans Cemetery, Monday, Oct. 24. Taylor’s was the first funeral held in the Veteran’s Cemetery for many years. (Barry Coulter photo)
Seaforth Highlander laid to rest in Veterans Cemetery

The Cranbrook Bucks have committed Donovan and Julian Frias for the 2022/23 season. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Cranbrook Bucks LW hits preliminary watch list for NHL draft

Photo courtesy Martin Ross/via <a href="https://www.cranbrookbucks.ca/" target="_blank">cranbrookbucks.ca </a><a href="cranbrookbucks.ca" target="_blank"></a>
Bucks set record in 10-3 win over Powell River