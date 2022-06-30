Pictured is the Valour Mural on the Wall of Honour at Cranbrook Rotary Park, where an information plaque has recently gone missing from. (Barry Coulter/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Commemorative plaques stolen from Cranbrook’s Rotary Park

Several plaques were also recently stolen from the Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley

Several plaques have gone missing from Cranbrook Rotary Park, thought to be stolen.

This comes after 10 memorial plaques were stolen from the Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley between June 21 and June 24.

The City of Cranbrook says that a number of bronze plaques are missing from Rotary Park, including the large information plaque that was in front of the mural side of the Wall of Honour.

“A second plaque commemorating those who lost their lives because of workplace accidents or health- related issues is also missing,” the City said in a release. “A third plaque commemorating the official opening of BC Spirit Square in November 2008 is still in place, but suffered damage while trying to be removed.

“We are extremely disappointed in the actions of those individuals responsible for these thefts ahead of Canada Day – a day intended to celebrate our amazing country with our community, our family and friends.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

The plaques stolen in Kimberley were mounted on boulders that rim the park, contained historical facts about Canada at war, and many of them were donated to the park in memory of military families.

READ: Memorial plaques stolen from Kimberley Veterans park

