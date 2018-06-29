Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

A search is underway for two people aboard a small aircraft that has gone missing while travelling to several destinations across B.C.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria said Friday that the plane, a Cessna 182, took off from Calgary Springs at about 9 a.m. PST Thursday.

Officials say the electronic locator transmitter aboard the plane was activated at about 11 a.m.

The pair was flying a route from Kelowna, to Hope, then to Boundary Bay with a planned landing in Nanaimo.

Search and rescue crews are currently focusing on the area between Hope and Merritt, but the cloudy and wet weather is hampering search efforts, according to an update by the JRCC.

A Buffalo aircraft and a Cormorant Helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Comox is being used to search by air, while Hope Search and Rescue members complete a ground search of the area.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump
Next story
Students call for resignation of principal who compiled list of black students

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP’s week on the beat

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment received 148 calls for service for the week… Continue reading

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

UPDATED: BC Hydro restores power after outages

Personnel on site at substation, while another outage is being investigated

The Longest Day of Play

Local students got the chance to be kids as part of the… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: “I hear that Gumweed comin’”

Curlycup Gumweed, a medicinal herb, is going into flower locally, this week.… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

World O’ Words: On Esperanto, conlangs, and insulting the referee

Here in Canada, as we watch the exciting World Cup of Soccer,… Continue reading

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Most Read