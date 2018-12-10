Plan unveiled for Cranbrook winter festival

A city report is providing a glimpse into plans for an upcoming winter festival in February that will include freestyle snowmobilers hitting massive aerials, snowboarders throwing down tricks on rails, and a fireworks display as a grand finale.

The festival is scheduled for Feb. 16 — BC Family Day — will also include stages for live entertainment, while downtown restaurants and food trucks will provide hot drinks and food.

“Overall, it will be a showcase of winter sports and entertainment in downtown Cranbrook, that we can build upon each year with different athletes, and events,” reads the report, prepared by the city’s Community Services department.

Staff is asking council to provide $24,000 and in-kind support towards the festival’s budget, which is estimated at $48,500. The city is planning to cover the rest through sponsorships and grant funding, in addition to collecting revenue from a proposed outdoor bar.

Council will be discussing the matter in chambers on Monday night.

The main attraction for the festival will be the snowmobilers.

Brett Turcotte, an X Games double-gold medallist, Cody Borchers, a bronze medallist, and Daniel Shaffer, have develped a ‘high-flying freestyle snowmobile show’ that will be set up with ramps on Baker Street, along with pyrotechnics that will be a part of the display.

The trio will perform two shows that are 20 minutes long.

With support from Resorts of the Canadian Rockies and The Choice, a snowboard rail show will also be a part of the event, with professionals throwing down their tricks.

The city is also planning on reaching out to sports broadcasters such as Sportsnet and The Sports Network (TSN) in hopes of getting a crew to come and film the event.

The fireworks display will cap the festival, with a sightline at the west end of Baker Street, as the fireworks will be launched from a rock quarry behind the city’s public works yard.

Earlier this summer, Council banned a Canada Day summer fireworks show due to the risk of wildfire surrounding the community. Council directed staff to look at creating a winter festival where a fireworks display could be held without a wildfire threat.