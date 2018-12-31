(Black Press file photo)

Plan a safe ride home for New Year’s Eve, ICBC warns

Police will be out conducting roadchecks so take transit, it’s free

If you’re planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a big way tonight, ICBC is warning drivers not to get behind the wheel.

Each year, 68 people die in crashes where alcohol is a factor, with half of those occurring during the December holidays.

Victoria police, for example, took 42 impaired drivers off the road between Dec. 1 and Dec. 24 – an average of two drunk drivers per day.

Officers across the province will also be out on New Year’s Eve throughout the region to check for those driving while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

RELATED: Stricter drunk driving laws come into effect Dec. 18 across Canada

RELATED: Impaired driver crashes into Victoria police vehicle, injures officer

For those who indulge a little too much, taxi companies will be available as well as paid driving services like Dial-a-Driver, Drive Smart and Call My Driver.

BC Transit will also provide complimentary service for riders on New Year’s Eve. Check Twitter (@BCTransit) to see what time free transit service starts in your neck of the woods.

B.C. has the harshest drinking and driving laws in the country. Those caught can face driving suspensions up to 90 days, vehicle impoundment, fines up to $4,000, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, a premium on car insurance or the installation of an ignition interlock.

Happy New Year! Stay safe.

