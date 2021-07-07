Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are to meet Wednesday to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney are to meet Wednesday to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pipelines and border openings on the agenda as Trudeau meets with Kenney

Prime Minister to meet with Alberta premier Kenney and mayor Nenshi in Calgary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet today with Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Naheed Nenshi in Calgary.

A spokeswoman for the premier’s office says Kenney wants to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders, which have been closed due to COVID-19.

Jerrica Goodwin says the premier plans to bring up a fair deal for Alberta in the federation.

She says he will also reiterate why he thinks it’s important to wait to fill any Senate vacancies until after Alberta’s October nominee elections.

Trudeau’s office has confirmed he will spend Wednesday in Calgary, where he will also visit a local business that received federal COVID-19 pandemic support, meet with Nenshi and visit a transit maintenance facility with the mayor for an announcement.

The stop in Alberta follows Tuesday’s visit to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

The First Nation, east of Regina, is the first to sign an agreement with Ottawa that will see jurisdiction over children returned to the community.

Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta COVID cases continue to fall, province set to fully reopen as planned

Alberta PoliticsFederal Politics

Previous story
Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 9 months
Next story
Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

Just Posted

Pictured are families fishing at Wasa Lake in 2019 learning how to fish with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC’s free Learn to Fish Program (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin)
Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. hosting summer fishing challenge for kids and teens

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region