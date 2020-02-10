Pipeline protesters shut down East Hastings Avenue and Main Street in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (knothappening/Twitter)

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

A new pipeline protest is gathering at the corner of Main Street and East Hastings Avenue in Vancouver Monday afternoon, just hours after dozens of people were arrested this morning.

Photos on social media show dozens of Wet’suwet’en supporters blocking off the intersection. Those gathered are protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would carry natural gas 670 kilometres across B.C. to an export facility in Kitimat.

Protesters can be heard shouting: “Stop the invasion, we stand with Wet’suwet’en.”

Earlier Monday morning, police arrested 47 people people who violated a court injunction that ordered protesters to stop blocking four Metro Vancouver ports.

READ MORE: 47 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

Just Posted

Canal Flats Fire Department on scene of large fire at old saw mill site

Little information available at this time.

Avs close out regular season on home court

Men’s Avs sweep UFV Cascades, women’s Avs split weekend with a win and a loss

January precipitation deepens snowpack in B.C.’s mountains

Most of the province now has higher-than-normal snowpack levels

Forfellow commits to Cranbrook Bucks

Defenceman for Fraser Valley Thunderbirds will look to join Bucks for inaugural BCHL season

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Most Read