Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Pilot dead, others injured after two separate small plane crashes in central Alberta

Transportation Safety Board is investigating both crashes

Two separate weekend plane crashes in central Alberta have left at least one person dead and several others injured.

RCMP say they responded to a distress beacon on Saturday afternoon and located the wreckage of a small plane near a rural intersection northwest of Blackfalds, Alta.

They say the pilot was dead, while the lone passenger was pulled from the aircraft and was transported to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to another crash Sunday morning at the airport in Westlock, Alta., where they say a plane with four occupants flipped and sustained major damage.

They say three people were transported to hospital, but they didn’t know the status of the fourth person.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating both crashes.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Plane at centre of deadly crash in Montreal was carrying marriage proposal banner

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alberta

Previous story
15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

Just Posted

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Highway 5, 61 kilometres south of Merritt looking north (elevation 1,193 metres) Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (DriveBC image)
Special weather statement in effect for B.C. Interior over long weekend

Fernie SAR assisted an injured mountain biker on Monday. (Photo Submitted)
Two missing women found safe and well in Bull River area: Fernie SAR

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Interior Health officials update RDEK board on regional operations, pandemic response