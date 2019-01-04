Pigs on way to slaughter die in truck crash on B.C. Highway 3

Ranchers helped round up some pigs early Friday morning after a tractor trailer hauling the animals was involved in a collision between Keremeos and Hedley on Highway 3.

The tractor trailer left the roadway crashing into an embankment, smashing open the trailer just after 1 a.m., Const. Brad Sabo told the Keremeos Review in an email. The truck was hauling 239 pigs at the time of the collision.

The surviving pigs were seen snorting around after being secured on the rancher’s property.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but a number of pigs died on impact or were injured and had to be destroyed. The number of pigs that died was not known at the time of this post.

“No people were injured in the collision, but due to the collision, the trailer was insecure and the pigs which survived the crash became free to roam on the highway and the land nearby,” Sabo stated.

A local rancher Pat Lawrence along with some friends and the RCMP helped corral the pigs for about three hours. The surviving pigs were seen basking in the sunlight on a portion of the Lawrence property late morning Friday awaiting pickup.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

