Pickup truck stolen overnight in Cranbrook: RCMP

A pickup truck was stolen from the 200-block of Cobham Ave. W overnight, according to the RCMP.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 1995 GMC 3500 pickup truck, which was stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The unknown suspects broke through a fenced compound of a local business and made off with the vehicle, described as a black GMC pickup truck, possibly with BC license plate NL5596.

The truck has a 8-foot by 8-foot black metal work box on the back and ‘Magas Roofing’ decals on both doors.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

