Pickup truck stolen overnight in Cranbrook: RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a pick up truck stolen overnight from the 200-block of Cranbrook St N.

Police received a call at around 8:30 a.m. advising that a 2003 Ford pick up had been stolen sometime overnight on Aug. 26th.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford F250 pick up truck, possibly with BC license plate MJ2347. The truck has a large front bumper with a winch, a white canopy with a ladder on top and has the business name “Flexinet”.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

