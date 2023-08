Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pickup truck reported stolen on Monday afternoon.

The truck is described as a grey 1999-model GMC Sierra with BC License NT7714 that was taken from the industrial area of Cranbrook.

The truck is a pilot vehicle with a red slip tank, aluminum headache rack and a large letter “D” on the door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).