PHOTOS: Witches conjure up the spirit of adventure at community paddle

Photos by Melissa Leslie and Heather CottinghamPhotos by Melissa Leslie and Heather Cottingham
Photo by Melissa Leslie
Photo by Melissa Leslie
Photo by Heather Cottingham
Photo by Melissa Leslie

A black-hatted coven worked their magic at Tie Lake on Sept. 23 for the fifth annual Witch Paddle.

Witches traded in their brooms for paddleboards, kayaks and canoes, and glided over the still and opalescent water with their furry familiars. They drifted past beach-front homes and circled the lake’s island. The misty mountains, smokey grey sky and enchanting fall leaves gave the landscape an eerie and mysterious quality.

This weird, wacky and wonderful event gives participants the chance to dress up, socialize and have fun, and helps build anticipation for Halloween.

