Jamie Adkins is an unconventional clown, having replaced the traditional red rubber nose and colourful outfit with a simple suit (Gillian Francis photo) Originally from San Diego, California, Adkins has been living in Quebec for many years. His shows bring him around the world (Gillian Francis photo) Adkins found his niche in the entertainment industry through street performance and this segued into a career in comedy. “I’ve always loved comedy and I always enjoyed laughing. When I started getting into the circus arts, mainly juggling and street performing, I realized I enjoyed making the audience laugh more than the applause, he said. (Gillian Francis photo) Adkins said that being a clown allows him to communicate emotions through body movement rather than spoken word (Gillian Francis photo) His goal is to make his shows relatable to all ages. “I’m trying to entertain all three of the generations: grandparents, parents and the children.” (Gillian Francis photo)

The Key City Theatre was filled with families on the Wednesday evening, who came to see professional clown Jamie Adkins hop, skip and flip his way across the stage.

Adkins said he has performed 1,000 times in 37 countries. His Cranbrook show was part of a larger B.C tour.

His show included tight-rope walking and juggling, among many spectacular feats.

Arts and EntertainmentEvents