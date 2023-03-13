PHOTOS: Supporters hold drag story time outside Nelson City Hall following backlash

The grassroots gathering was held after another event at the library was postponed due to threats

Birkley Valks reads a children’s book during a drag story time outside Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Valks was scheduled to read at the Nelson Public Library before online threats postponed the event. Instead, Valks read at an impromptu event organized in support of the library. Photo: Tyler Harper

Crowds of 2SLGTBQIA+ supporters rallied in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday morning for an impromptu drag story time reading after a similar event planned for that day was postponed due to threats.

The Nelson Public Library had previously scheduled a drag story time but was forced to scrap it following homophobic and transphobic online backlash that included what chief librarian Tracy Therrien said were “threats and intimidation tactics aimed toward the staff and the story tellers.”

In response, a grassroots effort organized a drag story time for children outside city hall that was peaceful and held without incident. The crowd then marched to the library to show its support.

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

Saturday’s drag reading was a response to an online campaign that forced the Nelson Public Library to scrap a similar event. Photo: Tyler Harper

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gather for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson’s 2SLGTBQIA+ supporters showed up in solidarity with drag performers who read stories to children. Saturday’s event was peaceful and without incident. Photo: Tyler Harper

School District 8’s district indigenization co-ordinator Jesse Halton speaks to the crowd. Photo: Tyler Harper

