PHOTOS: Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

The Legion held a ceremony at Rotary Park to commemorate Remembrance Day

The Cranbrook Legion Branch no. 24 held a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park on Thursday, November 11th, 2021.

Members of the Legion and dignitaries took to the microphone to deliver prayers, poems and speeches in honour of those who fought for Canada’s freedom.

A parade took place starting at Cranbrook City Hall and down around the Cenotaph at Rotary Park.

Last year, the Legion had to hold a private Remembrance Day ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This Remembrance Day, members of the public were invited to attend. There were many community members there to commemorate the day, donned with poppies and masks.

This year marks the 100th anniversary since the poppy was adopted in this country and others as a symbol of remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Photos by Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.