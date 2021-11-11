Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

PHOTOS: Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

The Legion held a ceremony at Rotary Park to commemorate Remembrance Day

The Cranbrook Legion Branch no. 24 held a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park on Thursday, November 11th, 2021.

Members of the Legion and dignitaries took to the microphone to deliver prayers, poems and speeches in honour of those who fought for Canada’s freedom.

A parade took place starting at Cranbrook City Hall and down around the Cenotaph at Rotary Park.

Last year, the Legion had to hold a private Remembrance Day ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This Remembrance Day, members of the public were invited to attend. There were many community members there to commemorate the day, donned with poppies and masks.

This year marks the 100th anniversary since the poppy was adopted in this country and others as a symbol of remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Photos by Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

 

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman

Previous story
Murray Sinclair to chair negotiations on federal compensation for First Nations kids

Just Posted

Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman
PHOTOS: Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

This Remembrance Day, November 11, 2021, marks 103 years since the end of the Great War, and 100 years since the poppy was adopted in this country and others as a symbol of remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The poppy: 100 years as a symbol of rebirth and remembrance

Wildsight Invermere’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns on Saturday, Nov. 20. Photo submitted.
Wildsight Invermere’s eight-annual film festival scheduled for Nov. 20

Kimberley RCMP confirmed that a Kimberley resident turned in this blade, that allegedly was found in a child’s Halloween candy. Photo taken from Facebook.
Blades found in child’s Halloween candy turned into Kimberley RCMP