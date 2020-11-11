PHOTOS: Remembrance Day 2020 in Cranbrook

There was a small, private ceremony held at Rotary Park for Remembrance Day

The Cranbrook Legion held a small, private Remembrance Day ceremony today (Wednesday, November 11) in Rotary Park.

Not even COVID-19 could stop the local Legion branch from remembering and reflecting those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, Police, Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance service were in attendance, as well as local dignitaries.

Although it was a private event, several members of the community were at Rotary Park for 11 a.m. Many stood, six feet apart, along the sidewalk at the edge of Rotary Park to remember those who have served and pay their respects.

