PHOTOS: Our Lady Peace, Matthew Good rock out Cranbrook

Matthew Good and Our Lady Peace rocked out Western Financial Place on Saturday night in Cranbrook, running through their classic hit singles mixed with new material as part of a cross-Canada tour together.

Raine Maida and Our Lady Peace closed out the show with Matthew Good and both bands together performing Good’s smash single ‘Hello, Time Bomb’ after a few hours of sharing the stage.

Matthew Good opened the show with ‘Something Like a Storm and energized the crowd with a set list that included singles such as ‘Load Me Up’ and ‘Apparitions’

Good switched between raw and powerful performances on his electric guitar while also including a set that featured an acoustic redition of ‘Strange Days’

Our Lady Peace followed up afterwards and kept the Canadiana rock vibe going with a nostalgic trip down memory lane for songs such as ‘Innocent,’ ‘Not Enough’ and ‘Is Anybody Listening?’

Led by charismatic frontman Raine Maida, the OLP frontman used a megaphone as part of his performance and waded out into the crowd during ‘Clumsy’

All photos by Trevor Crawley

 

Previous story
Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Our Lady Peace, Matthew Good rock out Cranbrook

Matthew Good and Our Lady Peace rocked out Western Financial Place on… Continue reading

Man arrested after firearms incident near golf course

RCMP and Police Dog Services arrest a 24-year-old man, multiple firearms charges proposed.

Bear Dawn

It’s that time of year when bears start to poke their heads out of their dens in search of food and water.

Stetski blasts Liberals for defeating heritage bill

Bill introduced by Tories would have provided tax credits for heritage building renovations.

Chamber elects new executive board

Ballots cast for the first time in recent memory as seven candidates ran for four open positions.

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Most Read