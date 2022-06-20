PHOTOS: MBSS leadership installs Peace Pole at Idlewild Park

A crowd is pictured gathered around the brand new Peace Pole in Idlewild Park in Cranbrook. A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the pole’s installation. The Peace Pole was a project between the MBSS Leadership Team and artist Paul Reimer. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. Pictured are the Aq’am drummers. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. The Peace Pole is a project between MBSS students and artist Paul Reimer who is pictured speaking during Friday’s ceremony. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. Pictured speaking is Sophie Pierre - former Commissioner for the British Columbia Treaty Commission. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. Pictured is the KOES Grade 1 class singing ‘Light a Candle for Peace’ (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. Pictured are Chenia Weng and Lu Hadford performing ‘Peace’ and ‘Spring Sky’ on the flute. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A crowd is gathered around the brand new Peace Pole in Idlewild Park in Cranbrook. A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the pole’s installation. The Peace Pole was a project between the MBSS Leadership Team and artist Paul Reimer. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. During the reveal, students of all ages gathered together to plant 13 rose bushes, one for each school in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. During the reveal, students of all ages gathered together to plant 13 rose bushes, one for each school in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the installation of a Peace Pole in Idlewild Park. During the reveal, students of all ages gathered together to plant 13 rose bushes, one for each school in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Mount Baker Secondary School (MBSS) Interact Leadership Team hosted a ceremony at Idlewild Park on Friday, June 17, to commemorate the installation of a peace pole.

The peace pole project has been ongoing since September of last year. A peace pole is an internationally recognized symbol of peace, and they can be found all across the world.

The MBSS team worked with artist Paul Reimer to create the end result. Friday’s ceremony consisted of speeches and performances from students, dignitaries and donors before the peace pole was unveiled.

The pole is a metal sculpture that resembles a tree, with swirling branches that come together in a heart at the top. Around the ‘trunk’ of the pole are the words, “may peace prevail on earth,” in several different languages.

There is also a rock garden surrounding the pole. After the ceremony, students planted 13 wild rose bushes in the garden – one for every Cranbrook school.

Reimer explained that while he did execute the project, the students ultimately came up with the idea and design.

“One of the things that attracted me to creating public art was the opportunity to work with community groups and to be able to bring people together through art. So when I heard about this interact club that was trying to create a peace pole, I was like, this sounds like a great opportunity to work with a community group and build community,” Reimer said.

“I met with the kids and they developed the vision, I had a really kind-of hands-off approach with the interact club, I said – you guys come up with the plan, the vision, the design, and I’ll be here if you need any expertise… I’m very proud to have worked with the interact club and very thankful that they saw this through.”

Speakers and presenters included: Aq’am drummers, Paul Reimer, Sophie Pierre, KOES Grade 1 class, Leanne Jensen (President of Cranbrook Rotary), Chris Johns (Trustee, SD5), PMS Lu Hardford and Chenia Weng, David Savage (President, Rotary Sunrise), Norma Blissett (Cranbrook Council) and students from the leadership club.



