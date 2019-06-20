Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Mark Warawa’s battle with cancer has ended.

The MP for Langley-Aldergrove passed away early this morning, after what is being called a “brief but valiant battle” with cancer.

“He died peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Langley hospice,” his office reported.

Warawa announced his retirement from politics in January of this year, before his diagnosis in April.

“He embraced this journey as he did most things — with an open heart and prayer,” the release announced.

RELATED: Frankly Speaking – Warawa deserving of thanks

On May 7, he found enough strength to deliver his farewell speech in the House of Commons, which was received with a standing ovation and many tears from his fellow MPs from every party.

VIDEO: Langley’s MP Mark Warawa delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons

On May 21, Warawa made his last public appearance, waving from his car and greeting well wishers in the Fort Langley May Day parade.

RECENT: Mark Warawa undergoes cancer surgery

He began his public life as an Abbotsford City councillor, serving for 14 years.

Warawa then moved to the federal arena, winning the election as the Conservative candidate for the newly formed electoral district of Langley in June 2004.

He was re-elected five times, the last time in October 2015, in the new electoral riding of Langley-Aldergrove.

His staff describe Warawa as a devoted husband to his wife of 46 years, Diane, and father to their five children: Jonathan, Ryan, Nathan, Eric and Kristin. He was also a grandfather to 10 grandchildren.

Messages of condolence can be sent:

• By mail to the constituency office at 104-4769 222nd St, Langley, BC, V2Z 3C1

Or

• By email to mark.warawa@parl.gc.ca

A book of condolences is available for signing at the constituency office.

Details for Warawa’s funeral service will be announced shortly.

 

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Most Read