Photos from the 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at Rotary Park

The 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the The Battle of Normandy was commemorated at a memorial at Rotary Park on Thursday, June 6.

Veterans of the Second World War were present alongside Legion members, including Larry Miller who spoke of the history of the Day of Days and the events after, RCMP, Cadets, Firefighters and City officials.

The Cranbrook Townsman’s special 75th Anniversary supplement can be found in this week’s East Kootenay Extra, or online at the e-editions of our website.

Paul Rodgers photos.