PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

As the floodwaters recede from Grand Forks and the surrounding Kootenay-Boundary region, the cleanup begins.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Work gloves left behind from flood clean-up lie on a bench in Grand Forks’ downtown. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Canadian Forces soldiers help with flood protection on the 68 Street bridge. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Volunteers help clean up sandbags in Grand Forks’ downtown Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Signs of hope pop up around Grand Forks on Sunday night. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A woman picks her way among the sandbags in Grand Forks Sunday night. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A home in danger of collapse in Grand Forks. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

A Mountie from Barriere stands guard at a bridge in Grand Forks. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Signs of hope pop up around Grand Forks on Sunday night. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Flooding, May 10-12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Flooding, May 10-12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Previous story
Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

Failing to stop at watercraft inspection station will result in $345 fine

CO Service reminding boaters it is mandatory to stop at watercraft inspection stations

UPDATED: Hwy 3 west of Creston remains closed due to mudslide

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry, but commuters could see wait times

City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While large-scale flooding events have hit other areas of the province, Cranbrook… Continue reading

Butler’s mystery up for two national awards

“Full Curl,” the first in a series by Dave Butler, has been shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis and Kobo writing awards

WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title

Most Read