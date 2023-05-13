PHOTOS: Families spend the weekend at Kootenay Children’s Festival

Acclaimed children’s band Will’s Jams played some groovy tunes at the pavilion. The opening song walked the audience through the various steps to making the band’s favourite tasty treat - guacamole (Gillian Francis photo)

Rotary Park was packed with families on May 13 during the annual Kootenay Children’s Festival.

Grandparents, parents and children gathered in front of the pavilion to observe performances from musicians, circus artists and Indigenous dancers.

The event opened with a concert from three-person pop-rock band Will’s Jams. Lead singer Will Stroet is a Canadian musician who has received international acclaim for his music including a JUNO nomination, eight nominations from the Western Canadian Music Awards, three from the Canadian Folk Music Awards and two from SiriusXM Indies.

The Amuse Troupe took the spotlight later in the morning. They taught circus arts like juggling, hoola-hooping and poi to children. Poi involves swinging tethered weights in various rhythmical and geometric patterns.

The Columbia River Headwater Dance Troupe demonstrated Indigenous hoop dance. Hoop dance is a form of storytelling and prayer that involves creating shapes with colourful rings. The troupe, from the Shuswap Band near Invermere, perform across the East Kootenays. Last year, the children took part in a week-long training camp in July.

Lead singer Will Stroet sang in English, French and Mandarin (Gillian Francis photo)

For the finale, Will’s Jams invited children up on stage to perform alongside them (Gillian Francis photo)

Amuse Troupe member Jocelyn Wilson blew bubbles for the kids (Gillian Francis photo)

Amuse Troupe member Cristina Spence performed as a Spanish flamenco dancer on stilts (Gillian Francis photo)

A performer from Columbia Headwater Dance Troupe demonstrates an eagle pose (Gillian Francis photo)

