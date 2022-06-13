PHOTOS: College of the Rockies 2022 convocation

Pictured are the 2022 award winners. (Left to right) Claire Wensveen, who was awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal, Eilish Cox, who was awarded the Governor General’s Academic Collegiate Bronze Medal, and Carson Thompson who received the President’s Award of Excellence. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The ceremony opened with an honour drum by the Numa Ka’kin drum group (pictured). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) The ceremony opened with an honour drum by the Numa Ka’kin drum group (pictured). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Robin Sudo is pictured singing the Canadian National Anthem. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Graduates are pictured taking their seats during the processional. Parents, friends and family members are pictured seated in the stands. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman. Aq’am Chief Joe Pierre is pictured addressing the graduates and crowd. He welcomed the ceremonies with a speech and song. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Michelle Davis is pictured giving the student address. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

College of the Rockies hosted their convocation ceremony on Friday, June 10 at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. This would mark the first in-person ceremony since before the pandemic began. Graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2022 were present to take the stage, as well as school staff and dignitaries.

The ceremony opened with an honour drum by the Numa Ka’kin drum group, followed by the processional and the Canadian National Anthem sung by Robin Sudo. Speakers included Robin Hicks, Vice President of Academic and Applied Research, Chief Joe Pierre of the Aq’am community, a student address by Michelle Davis and a Presidential address from College President and CEO Paul Vogt.

There were three graduates presented with awards during the ceremonies as well.

First was Claire Wensveen from Nelson, who was awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal, graduating from the Education Assistant Certificate program.

Eilish Cox of Kimberley was awarded the Governor General’s Academic Collegiate Bronze Medal, graduating from the Criminal and Social Justice Program.

Carson Thompson of Cranbrook received the President’s Award of Excellence, graduating from the Engineering Certificate program.

Congratulations to all of the graduates.