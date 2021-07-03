PHOTOS: B.C. wildfires as seen from space

This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP)This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP)
Lytton on July 2, 2021. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery)Lytton on July 2, 2021. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery)

Wildfires across B.C. are being detected by satellite images from space.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 captured a wildfire burning 40 kilometres northeast of Pink Mountain in northern B.C. on Friday.

The European Union’s Copernicus program builds on a constellation of satellites that makes a huge number of daily observations – taking advantage of a global network of thousands of land, air and marine-based sensors to create the most detailed pictures of Earth.

ALSO READ: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

Currently, an estimated 80,787 hectares of land has been burned by wildfires in B.C. since April, much of which has sparked in the last week.

There have been 611 wildfires in the province, 176 of which are active.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021News and Weather

Previous story
THE LATEST: Deka Lake wildfire in Cariboo sparks evacuation alert

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire in the Moyie River region southwest of Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.
Bootleg fire near Kimberley under control, crews responding to Moyie River fire

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Wildfire smoke is visible from Marysville Friday afternoon. Sally La Bounty/Facebook
Air tankers responding to wildfire near Kimberley

Baking cookies inside a Toyota Rav4 during the heat wave on Wednesday, June 30th. Trevor Crawley photo.
PHOTOS: Baking chocolate chip cookies during the heat wave