A member of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band based in Vernon march down Baker Street during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

PHOTOS: B.C. pipe bands gather in Nelson

Ten pipe bands from across the province and one from south of the border gathered in Nelson

Bagpipes could be heard for miles.

On Saturday 10 pipe bands from across the province and one from Washington State gathered in Nelson for the 41st annual Spring Fling. It is the third time in 20 years that the event has been hosted on Baker Street.

The bands marched along Baker Street before assembling in Hall Street Plaza.

The Kootenay Kiltie Pipe band led the parade as the pipe bands consecutively marched along Baker Street.

The Nelson Sea Cadets closed the parade.

The Spring Fling was first held in Revelstoke in 1978.

 

The Kamloops pipe band are led into the parade during the annual Spring Fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Niel Kay leads the Kamloops Pipe Band as they march down Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Kamloops Pipe Band march down Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

A member of the Trail pipe band marches along Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Kenyon Fields from Grand Forks and Mark Waldorf from Spokane mingle after both of their bands marched along Baker Street during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Bob Watson from Summerland photographed during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Niel Kay photographed during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum major Ethan Whittla leads the Kelowna Pipe Band as they march along Baker Street during the annual spring fling. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum majors Bob Watson, of the Summerland Pipe Band, Niel Kay, of the Kamloops Pipe Band, and Ethan Whittla of the Kelowna Pipe Band, direct all 11 bands as they perform in honour of the Kootenay Kilte Pipe Bands 100th anniversary. Photos: Jake Sherman

Pipe Major David Hogg marches with the Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band on Saturday during the annual spring fling. Photo: Jake sherman

Rocky Van der Berg twirls his baton as he plays with 11 pipe bands who gathered from around the province during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band leads the parade as they march along Baker Street on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Grand Forks Pipe Band marches along Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Previous story
Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Just Posted

Kootenay communities receive funding for wildfire mitigation

Province doles out nearly $1 million to regional communities, First Nations, ahead of fire season

Cranbrook BMX season opener a success

There were more than 125 riders from all around to take part in the event from May 4-5

Stetski’s local food day bill goes to committee review

Proposed legislation would recognize agricultural producers on Fridays before Thanksgiving

No decisions made on proposed Retallack recreation tenure near Kimberley

The application from Retallack for a 70,000ha tenure is still under review.

Unique partnership opens coffeeshop at Joseph Creek Village

Golden Life Management, REALM and Auntie Barb’s Bakery partner to open new Java Creek Cafe

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

Ombudsperson gets complaints of strip search, lack of hygiene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

Kootenay man charged with murder

The accused made his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on Monday

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Most Read