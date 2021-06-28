PHOTOS: A unique graduation ceremony for the MBSS Class of 2021

MBSS grads toured around the city, stopping at local businesses to have their photos taken after a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 23. Trevor Crawley photo.
After a tumultuous and unconventional school year, the Mount Baker Secondary School graduating class of 2021 overcame challenges presented by COVID-19 and held a unique commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 23.

The grads held a closed door ceremony at the Key City Theatre, where they were able to cross the stage reminiscent of a traditional commencement event, which was video-recorded and is posted on the school’s website for later viewing in pandemic-friendly bubbles with family and friends.

Following the ceremony, local businesses around town including Hot Shots Cafe, Denham Ford, Gerick Sports and The Choice hosted photo booths, built by MBSS students, where grads could sign up for photo shoots and have a ‘mocktail’.

Additionally, Rotary Park was also booked out for grads to have photo opportunities while adhering to provincial COVID-19 protocols.


