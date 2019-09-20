PHOTO: Stetski opens NDP campaign office in Cranbrook

Kootenay-Columbia NDP candidate Wayne Stetski was joined by supporters while opening his campaign office on Tuesday evening at 205-B Cranbrook St. North. Stetski rallied the crowd with a campaign-style speech and invited supporters to volunteer in various capacities. The constituency office at 111 7 Ave S, Cranbrook, will remain open for official government business and inquiries during the election campaign. Trevor Crawley photo.