The Stormriders, a BC Wildfire Service unit working on the Shovel Lake wildfire. BC Wildfire Service photo.

Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service’s Stormriders have been battling the Shovel Lake wildfire

A photo shared by the BC Wildfire Service on Facebook has garnered a lot of attention, with over 1,700 reactions and under 600 shares.

“I think the reaction is definitely just a sign of the wildfire season we’ve had and the relief that communities are now getting now given the fact that we are reaching containment and changing the status of some of these fires to ‘being held’ and with that being able to lift off some of the evacuation alerts and orders,” said Clare Allen, BC Wildfire Service information officer for the Shovel Lake wildfire.

The picture shared on Sept. 1, is of the Stormriders Unit Crew based out of 100 Mile House and currently working on the northeast corner of the Shovel Lake wildfire (roughly 514 kilometres northwest of 100 Mile House).

The wildfire is now classified by the Wildfire Service as “being held.”

Discovered on July 27, the wildfire is now at 93,255 hectares with most of its activity on the northeast and southeast corners, where crews have been working on fortification and cool the fire. Right now, most of the work is consisting of mop-ups and patrolling the active flanks and extinguishing hot spots around the perimeter.

On Sep. 2, the District of Fort St. James rescinded a three-week-old evacuation alert. The alert covered just under 900 properties.

There is still an area restriction on Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake area.

Previous story
Elko Firefighters Celebrate Life-Changing Call
Next story
Toronto man shot dead while attending memorial, investigators say

Just Posted

Elko Firefighters Celebrate Life-Changing Call

The delivery of Baby Alice is the first for the department — Alice is the first baby physically born in Elko since 1934

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Video: B.C. sockeye salmon run creates a beautiful spectacle

The early run of sockeye salmon is creating a beautiful spectacle as they travel up Yard Creek east of Sicamous.

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Toronto man shot dead while attending memorial, investigators say

Thirty to 40 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and police are asking them to come forward.

Sickly southern resident killer whale ‘J50’ spotted alive

Researchers have been watching the ailing killer whale for weeks.

Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service’s Stormriders have been battling the Shovel Lake wildfire

Saudi man helps medical students in Canada seek asylum amid diplomatic tensions

A Nova Scotia health official says the pending departure of 59 Saudi Arabian medical residents will result in surgical delays over the coming months.

Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

Federal labour rules will undergo a legislative rewrite with a new, updated code set to be in place by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

Most Read