PHOTO: Local politicians gather for UBCM conference

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, along with Councillors Wes Graham, John Hudak, Ron Popoff, and Mike Peabody, are at an annual conference in Vancouver hosted by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. The event features workshops and forums geared towards municipal government operations and policy issues. It is also an opportunity for local government to connect with their provincial government counterparts. Pictured above: Councillor Wes Graham, B.C. Premier John Horgan and Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt.